abrdn China Investment Company Limited (ACIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

abrdn China Investment Company Limited (LON:ACIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn China Investment Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON:ACIC opened at GBX 602.10 ($7.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £264.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.79 and a beta of 0.65. abrdn China Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 438.50 ($5.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 672 ($8.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 589.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 553.72.
About abrdn China Investment
Read More
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn China Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn China Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.