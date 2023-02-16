abrdn China Investment Company Limited (ACIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

abrdn China Investment Company Limited (LON:ACIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn China Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:ACIC opened at GBX 602.10 ($7.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £264.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.79 and a beta of 0.65. abrdn China Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 438.50 ($5.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 672 ($8.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 589.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 553.72.

About abrdn China Investment

abrdn China Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

