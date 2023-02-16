Achain (ACT) Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.31 million and $172,042.97 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000284 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004790 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000962 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

