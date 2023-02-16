Acorns Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,557 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after buying an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,407,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,407 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.87. 8,489,926 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11.

