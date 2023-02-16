Acorns Advisers LLC Buys 10,435 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 0.7% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC owned about 1.02% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $41,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,828. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.