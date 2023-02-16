Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,031 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

