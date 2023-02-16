Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Update

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Adams Resources & Energy stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $142.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Adams Resources & Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

