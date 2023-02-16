Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,519 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 63,545 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $368.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,389. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.02 and a 200 day moving average of $346.17. The company has a market cap of $168.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $479.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.67.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

