Adshares Price Hits $1.15 on Top Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Adshares has a market cap of $41.88 million and approximately $292,998.07 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00004821 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,601 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

