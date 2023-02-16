Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

Advanced Info Service Public stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Advanced Info Service Public has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $7.48.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

