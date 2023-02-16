AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:ACM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.41. 726,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.84.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in AECOM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after buying an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $214,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

