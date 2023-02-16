aelf (ELF) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.01 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $129.82 million and $15.01 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004840 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001858 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000046 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

