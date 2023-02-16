Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.60.

A number of research firms have commented on AEOXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €125.00 ($134.41) to €134.00 ($144.09) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($152.69) to €138.00 ($148.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €126.00 ($135.48) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($122.58) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $152.25 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.89.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

