Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $164.47. The company had a trading volume of 229,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.62. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.21.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

