Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) CEO Purchases $40,557.60 in Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) CEO Edward John Cooney bought 2,580 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $40,557.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,962.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AFBI traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $103.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

