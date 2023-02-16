Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,064 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 4.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned 0.09% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $17,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,545,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $405,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,198 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,607 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Shares of AEM traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 977,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,414. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

