Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $789.64 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00423396 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.47 or 0.28046536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

