Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $284.46 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.16. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after acquiring an additional 292,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

