Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €135.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIR. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Airbus Price Performance

AIR stock opened at €119.06 ($128.02) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €107.06. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a one year high of €99.97 ($107.49).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

