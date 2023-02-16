Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Shares of AGI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,075. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 130.39, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 125.02%.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.