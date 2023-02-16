Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,761 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.86% of Albemarle worth $267,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

ALB traded up $18.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.19. 1,189,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,123. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.37.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

