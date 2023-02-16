Algorand (ALGO) Trading Up 6.4% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $137.13 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00080072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010067 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00024391 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,645,171 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,447,013 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

