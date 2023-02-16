Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

ALIM remained flat at $2.47 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,144. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

