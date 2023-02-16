Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Alkermes Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.