Alpha Finance Lab 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.60 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $127.30 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.10 or 0.01285676 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013950 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036020 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.37 or 0.01630927 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

