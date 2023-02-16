Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 2,053 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Sony Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SONY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,617. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

