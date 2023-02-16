Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys Shares of 260,948 Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 260,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at $1,072,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nayax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nayax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nayax Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYAX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.44. Nayax Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.25 million during the quarter. Nayax had a negative net margin of 25.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nayax Profile

(Get Rating)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.