Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,499,346 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,391,602 shares of company stock worth $802,932,498 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.59. 1,684,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

