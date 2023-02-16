Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 53,303 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,303 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,688,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,838,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,434 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,151,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.