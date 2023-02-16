Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 8,500,684 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,061,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 2.0% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $83,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.56. 3,732,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,691,748. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $181.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.