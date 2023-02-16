Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 977,615 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,693,000 after buying an additional 369,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,690,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.13.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.13. 169,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,780. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

