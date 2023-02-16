AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 17,557,400 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,232,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,991,967.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %

APE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,045,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,337,180. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.