AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 19,502,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 32,864,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Specifically, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,766,361 shares of company stock worth $30,029,466. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AMC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

