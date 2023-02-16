American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Up 20.2% in January

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 965,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 284,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,179. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.19.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 175.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,301 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

