American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 412,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 943,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in American Superconductor by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in American Superconductor by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Superconductor Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMSC. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,327. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

