Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $240.07 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.83. The stock has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

