Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

AMKR opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $770,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,100 in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

