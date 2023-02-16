AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.49. 1,464,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,905,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

