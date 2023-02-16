Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.85 EPS.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $194.75. 1,399,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,890. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.94 and its 200-day moving average is $160.66.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.57.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

