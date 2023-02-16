Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.37. 877,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.91 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

