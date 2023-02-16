Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $207,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $12.06 on Thursday, hitting $740.34. The stock had a trading volume of 158,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,469. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $800.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $707.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

