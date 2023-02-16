Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 389 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.33. 3,031,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,256,787. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

