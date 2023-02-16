Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 5,700 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.90. 798,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,277. The company has a market cap of $147.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $172.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.