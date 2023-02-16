Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Earnings Results

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 874,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,679. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

