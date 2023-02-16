APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,596 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $15,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on APA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

APA Stock Performance

APA Announces Dividend

APA stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.