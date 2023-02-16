APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Shares Down 2.5%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
APA Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.
About APA Group
APA Group engages in the ownership and operation of energy infrastructure assets and business. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. The Energy Infrastructure segment includes all wholly and majority owned pipelines, gas storage and processing assets, and power generation assets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APA Group (APAJF)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.