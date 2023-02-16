Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st.

AIV stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 67,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

