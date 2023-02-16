Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.33-0.27) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $130-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.36 million. Appian also updated its FY23 guidance to $-1.14-1.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Appian Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of APPN stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.66. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Appian

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at $287,580,725.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $1,518,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,598,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,441,218.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 635,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,735,946 over the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Appian by 139.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Appian by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

