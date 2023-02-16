AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88.

Several research firms recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.83.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.69. 371,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,240. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

