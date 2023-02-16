Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,717,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 2,056,259 shares.The stock last traded at $2.68 and had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein bought 39,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $100,396.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,396.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 82,642 shares of company stock valued at $213,098 and sold 1,966,680 shares valued at $4,860,106. 30.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,160,020,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

