argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 878,800 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 777,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX traded down $6.78 on Thursday, reaching $369.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,308. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.62. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $256.44 and a fifty-two week high of $407.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in argenx by 69.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About argenx

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.23.

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

